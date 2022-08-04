Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

