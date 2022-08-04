Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $87.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

