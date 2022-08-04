Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $102,159.12 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

