Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

