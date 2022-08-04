Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $205.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

CAT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 80,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

