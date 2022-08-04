Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

