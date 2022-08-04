Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Insider Activity

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

