Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in TC Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 152,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 57,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TC Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,904,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,531,000 after buying an additional 183,393 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 107,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

