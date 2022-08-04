Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KRC opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.