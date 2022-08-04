Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

