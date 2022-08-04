CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $7,241,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.