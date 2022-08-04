CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Head to Head Contrast

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.34%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CDK Global has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CDK Global and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 14.28% 67.84% 11.15% SilverSun Technologies -1.27% -5.21% -2.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.82 $1.03 billion $2.09 26.20 SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.37 -$130,000.00 ($0.11) -27.09

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDK Global beats SilverSun Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

