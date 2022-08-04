Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
CLRB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.90.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
