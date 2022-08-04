Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

