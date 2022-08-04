Celo Euro (CEUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.09 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $39,818.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

