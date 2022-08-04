Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

NYSE CSR opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

