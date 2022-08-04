Centerspace’s (CSR) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

NYSE CSR opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.99 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

