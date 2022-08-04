Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $64.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 21,506 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.
In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
