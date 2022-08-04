CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.63. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Bankshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.80% of CF Bankshares worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

