Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Down 9%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 45,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 744,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

