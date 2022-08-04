ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 14,799 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $222,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
