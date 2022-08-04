ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $380,750.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.6 %

CHPT opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 86.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.