Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.64. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

