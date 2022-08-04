Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.64. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
