Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $10.70-10.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.70-$10.95 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.8 %

CRL stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.64. The company had a trading volume of 884,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.