Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

NYSE:GTLS traded up $8.02 on Monday, reaching $197.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

