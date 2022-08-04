Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.48. 15,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,502. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 688.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

