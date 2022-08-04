Chord Energy (CHRD) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) is one of 281 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chord Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Chord Energy Competitors -9.00% 76.34% 8.56%

Risk and Volatility

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy’s competitors have a beta of -12.66, suggesting that their average share price is 1,366% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chord Energy pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 97.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

90.4% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion $319.60 million 2.97 Chord Energy Competitors $9.26 billion $644.56 million 18.88

Chord Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chord Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chord Energy Competitors 1634 9485 15170 413 2.54

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Chord Energy competitors beat Chord Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.