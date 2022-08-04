Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.00 million.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$645.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. National Bank Financial upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.