Chrono.tech Price Reaches $76.78 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $76.78 or 0.00341155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

