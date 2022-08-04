Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of CB opened at $185.70 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $169.31 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

