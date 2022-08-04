Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.