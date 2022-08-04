Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 388,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.