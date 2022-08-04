Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $271.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

