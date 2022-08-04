Citigroup Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $42.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a maintains rating on the airline’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.56.
NYSE:LUV opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
