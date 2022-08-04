Citigroup Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $42.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a maintains rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.