Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

