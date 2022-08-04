ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMO stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

