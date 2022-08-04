Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CLW opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

