Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.