Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Clorox Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $8.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. 80,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clorox by 79.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

