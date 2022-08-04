Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 39.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 119.1% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

