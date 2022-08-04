CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CMS stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

