CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.