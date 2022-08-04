CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNA Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
See Also
