Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Cognex updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

Cognex stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

