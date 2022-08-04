Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Cognex updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 52,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cognex

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

