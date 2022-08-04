CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $3,835.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

