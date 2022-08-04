Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $74.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 89,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

