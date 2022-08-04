Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $223,050.71 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $223,050.71 and $8.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00596480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00264901 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016257 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

