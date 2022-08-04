Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

