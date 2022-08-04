Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

