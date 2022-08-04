Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 92,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,586. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

