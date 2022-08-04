Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Cap of $195,288.31

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $195,288.31 and $492,922.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,710.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.